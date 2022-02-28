Domori (Polo del Gusto, Illy) fires CEO Mondella

Just two months after the appointment, the Domori board of directors, by unanimous decision, revoked all the powers attributed to Lelio Mondella as CEO of the Company. The decision was motivated by the loss of confidence in a crucial moment of expansion and transition for the company from None.

This is the third change of CEO for Domori in less than a year, after the release in April of Andrea Macchione, appointed CEO of Polo del Gusto, a sub-holding chaired by Riccardo Illy and which brings together all the external brands to the coffee sector, namely Dammann Frères tea, Domori chocolate, Prestat English pastry, Agrimontana jams and Mastrojanni wines.

Lamberto Vallarino Gancia, former Vice President of Domori, was appointed as the new CEO. The Board, also today, analyzed the pre-closing data as at 31 December 2021. Domori's overall sales recorded a volume of almost 26 million Euros, with an increase of 40% compared to 2020 and 34% compared to 2019. On the basis of the pre-closing results, the Company is able to comply with both covenants envisaged by the regulation of the listed minibond. The Domori Minibonds, issued in December 2020 for an amount of 5 million euros and listed on the ExtraMot PRO3 market, were the first financial placement of Domori, which benefited from the instrument of the public guarantee of Mediocredito Centrale (MCC) equal to 90% of the issued value.

Vallarino Gancia is one of the best known names in the Italian food industry. Oenologist graduated from the University of California Davies, former president of the family business (now controlled by the Russian entrepreneur Roustam Tariko), of Federvini and of the Alta Langa Consortium, vice president of Federalimentare and member of the committee of Confindustria, Counter-brand and IBC . Today he is consultant, President and Partner of Brainscapital srl benefit company, Vice President and just appointed CEO of Domori srl, honorary president of the Comitè Vin, honorary academic of the Agriculture, Vine and Wine Academy, Scientific Member of Agoinnova, professor at Called at the SAA School of Business Administration of the University of Turin, councilor of the Associazione del Nizza and Azienda Agricola il Botolo.

The manager also has an important sporting past: he won the Italian and European Offshore championship class 1 and is a member and advisor of the National Olympic and Blue Athletes Association of Italy.