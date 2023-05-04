Cherry Bank enters Animal wellness products

Cherry Bay Capital Investment Club has finalized its entry into Awp, Animal wellness products, founded in 2002 by Paolo Cristofori, and today one of the leading players active in the production of innovative additives of natural origin with a high concentration of functional ingredients (nutraceuticals & phytogenic additives and feed ingredients) for the animal nutrition industry. The entry into Awp by Cherry Bay, a Monaco-based platform established in June 2022 to flank industrial families and entrepreneurs, comes with a minority stake through a club deal set up together with a qualified group of private investors and leading entrepreneurial families.

The investment transaction, executed partly as an acquisition and partly as a capital increase, is geared to support the company based in Castelnuovo Rangone, in the province of Modena, in a business plan that envisages a path of growth through further investments in innovation, international expansion, managerialization and entry into the pet supplement segment.

The entry of Cherry Bay Capital Investment Club will accelerate the planned development to achieve a leadership position in the highest value-added niche of the industry in which we operate -explains Paolo Cristofori, founder and ceo of Awp-. After brilliantly overcoming the events that have conditioned the market in recent years and after the phenomenon of antibiotic resistance was finally recognized by both the industry, the regulator and, above all, the consumer as an issue to be combated, Awp is preparing to make the big leap in terms of size to consolidate in those feed and pet food markets where it has strategically positioned itself thanks to many years of sacrifice and investment".

The company, which, in addition to its Modena headquarters, has branches in Russia, the U.S., China, Brazil, India, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates, develops products through processing methods without the use of artificial or synthetic processes, using the highest quality raw materials of natural origin (pharma-grade).The company works with more than 60 countries worldwide and is a pioneer in the research and development of alternatives to antibiotics for the care and growth of meat, dairy, and water culture animals. Its registered Mix-Oil formula, validated by leading international research centers, consists of a highly concentrated blend of essential oils that acts as a substitute to antibiotics in the care and growth performance of the animal by going on to improve its welfare and health status.





