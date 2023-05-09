The requested news is no longer available
PeopleChiara Coricelli president of family business
Father, Giuseppe Antonio, named honorary president of Pietro Coricelli
Chiara, 42, representing the third generation and last after three sons, also retains the role of ceo, which she has held since 2018. more
PeopleFao: Qu Dongyu re-elected general manager
Overwhelming majority in the votes of the assembly: 168 out of 182. The second term will last until 2027
All as expected. Qu Dongyu was re-elected director general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The FAO assembly reserved the overwhelming majority of 168 votes out of... more
MeatsAmadori: net growth in turnover (+27.5%) in 2022
Revenues are close to 1.8 billion euros, 97 million in investments along the integrated supply chain
Confirming its market positioning among the top five food brands in Italy, the Amadori Group closed the year ended 31 December 2022 with strongly growing economic and financial results: revenues of 1,735.7... more
ForeignSynthetic meat: the kosher and halal dilemma
The doubt arises from the origin of the cells and the type of slaughtering of the animals
The US government's gradual clearance of lab-grown meat threatens to raise more than one ethical dilemma for religious minorities. Jews, Muslims and even Hindus represent a non-negligible slice of the... more
NewsItaly. McDonald's pushes female entrepreneurship
The Women in franchise program to increase female presence among licensees
McDonald's in Italy today has about 32,000 employees, of which 62% are women, as well as 50% of restaurant managers and 50% of the management team of McDonald's Italia, while this percentage drops sharply... more
SustainabilityNestlé enhances raw materials in Africa
Company ramps up starch and turmeric production in Nigeria
Nestlé-related companies in Nigeria and other African countries are increasing sourcing of local raw materials such as starch and turmeric. Nestlé, which is replacing imported corn starch in Nigeria w... more
ForeignBrazil: almost 70 billion euros coming for agriculture
Now Lula's goal is to get lower interest rates for producers
In Brazil, the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva presented the Plano Safra 2023-2024, a program to support medium and large farms. The allocation, which will be accompanied by another fund reserved... more
ForeignChina-New Zealand: pact on trade and agriculture strengthens
The summit in Beijing between Li Qiang and premier Chris Hipkins confirms a stable bond
China and New Zealand have agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation in agriculture, food security, trade facilitation and other fields. This was reported in a joint statement reported today by the Xinhua... more
NewsFocaccia or pizza? The dilemma of the fresco found in Pompei
The discovery of the find in the atrium of a house to which a bakery was attached
Focaccia or pizza? No, this time it is not the dilemma of some made-in-Italy gourmand enthusiast. Rather, it is what emerged in the analysis of a still life found in a fresco analyzed during excavations... more
ForeignUS: $500 million in federal investment for domestic and agricultura...
The Biden-Harris administration is increasingly aiming for energy independence
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that his department plans to invest up to $500 million from President Joe Biden 's Inflation Reduction Act to increase the... more
Economy and financeHeineken buys Oedipus craft beer
Top secret on figure for deal joining danish giant with young brand
Heineken Netherlands announced the acquisition of dutch craft brewer Oedipus Brewing, in which the giant had acquired a minority stake in 2019. The sum at the center of the transaction was not disclosed.... more
AgrifoodSummer Fancy Food: Emilia Romagna attending with record-breaking pr...
Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI is one of the excellences that are holding the stage at the New York fair
For the second year in a row, the Food Valley of Italian Emilia Romagna region is taking part in the Summer Fancy Food Festival in New York, the most important trade fair dedicated to quality agri-food... more
Conserved and jamsSummer Fancy Food/2. Pomì Usa presents the new velvety puree
By a stand at the New York fair, the Casalasco brand confirms its strength in the overseas market
Pomì, a brand of Italian tomato producer Casalasco is at the 67th edition of the Summer Fancy Food taking place until June 27th at the Javits Center in New York (stand 5915), the largest agri-food trade... more
AgrifoodFake Made in Italy is worth 120 billion euros
According to an estimate by agrifood organizations, a third of "fake food" is produced in the USA
The value of counterfeit Made in Italy food products in the world rises to 120 billion euros, with the United States classified as the country where counterfeit Italian products register the highest turnovers.... more
AgrifoodWine: European Commission to support producers
Until October 15th it will be possible to distill the wine most affected by the market crisis
The European Commission has taken exceptional measures to remedy the current imbalances in the wine market in various regions of the European Union. As part of national wine support programmes, Member... more
ForeignCarlsberg /2: disengagement in Russia and strong commitment in Ukraine
The Group presents one of the largest investment projects of 2023
"It is an operation of historic significance", comments the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark in Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen. A new production line at the Kiev plant increases canned beer production capacity by 80 percent more
Economy and financeCarlsberg leaves Russia but does not say who it is selling the business...
Top secret operation for the Danish brewery which still confirms that it has signed the agreement
Carlsberg agrees to sell the Russian assets but does not disclose who the buyer is. The Danish brewer just said it has signed an agreement to sell its Russian operations, but did not name the buyer or... more
Cheese and dairy products"An Italian emotion" to conquer the Big Apple
Grana Padano participates in the 67th edition of Summer Fancy Food in New York
Grana Padano, the most consumed DOP cheese in the world will participate in the 67th edition of the Summer Fancy Food trade fair to be held at the Javits Center in New York from 25 to 27 June.The Summer... more
FairsRanking of world congresses: Riminifiera takes Italy to the podium
Peraboni (Ieg): "Exceptional result that rewards investments in infrastructure"
For Italy, for Rimini and the Italian Exhibition Group it is a historic fact: for the first time the International Congress and Convention Association (Icca) places our country on the podium of the best... more
FairsRimini, Foodwell Expo at the start
Inside RiminiWellness an area entirely dedicated to healthy eating
At RiminiWellness, the international reference event for fitness, sport and well-being of Ieg - Italian Exhibition Group scheduled at the Rimini fair and on the Riviera from 1-4 June, FoodWell Expo is... more