Glyphosate, EU launches risk analysis

Glyphosate is a chemical that is widely used in plant protection products (PPPs) mainly in agriculture and horticulture to control weeds that compete with crops. It is currently approved for use in the EU until 15 December 2022 but now 4 European countries support an extension of the authorization.

In fact, in view of this deadline, the national authorities of France, Hungary, the Netherlands and Sweden have sent to EFSA (the European food safety authority) and to the European Chemicals Agency (Echa) a substantial draft evaluation of glyphosate, the most used herbicide in the world.

Experts from the 4 countries reviewed all the evidence in favor of use submitted by companies seeking renewal of approval for marketing the substance in the EU. The draft report is approximately 11,000 pages.

EFSA and ECHA will now organize parallel consultations on the document. These consultations will be open to the public and will be launched in the first week of September this year.

At the end of 2022, based on this risk assessment by the authorities, the European Commission will decide on the renewal of glyphosate.