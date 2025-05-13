Divella, record exports in 2024

Foreign turnover in 2024 equal to 120 million Euros, achieved in 130 countries, with developments in Central America, Japan, Korea, both for pasta and for the line of baked products.

Marcello Valentini, Export Manager Divella, talks about this and more in this exclusive interview conducted at Tuttofood 2025 at the Fiera di Milano.

For 2025, there is concern about duties, but above all about a topic that seems to have disappeared from the media radar: the collapse of traffic from the Suez Canal due to terrorist attacks in the Red Sea.

Watch the video: