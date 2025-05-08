Tuttofood: a record-breaking edition

Tuttofood 2025 opened its doors yesterday at Milano Fair, with unprecedented numbers. 4,200 participating brands, 75% Italian and the remaining 25% from 70 foreign countries. 3,000 top buyers from 100 countries. All this on 80,000 square meters of net exhibition space, almost double compared to previous editions.

An exploit favored by the unprecedented union between the Milan and Parma fairs, for a new integrated exhibition center, which gives new vital impetus to Made in Italy, making the Italian trade fair system highly competitive on the European and world scene.

Watch the video: