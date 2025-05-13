Lactalis promotes Made in Italy

The challenge of defending and promoting Made in Italy in the world carried out by a company... French. It is not an oxymoron, but the story of Lactalis Italia, the local branch of the largest dairy group in the world, which over the years has acquired brands of the caliber of Galbani, Parmalat, Castelli and Mandara, preserving their values and tradition, and successfully developing them abroad.

The group was present at Tuttofood 2025 at the Fiera di Milano, where EFA News met the General Manager Export Mauro Frantellizzi.

Watch the video: