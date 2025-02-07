Regenerative agriculture according to Bayer

The 22nd edition of the Forum Impresa Persona Agroalimentare event, held in Milano Marittima (Ravenna), hosted Bayer, a lead actor in the prominent event.

The Italian manager of Crop Science branch, Patrick Gerlich, took part in the panel dedicated to the future of agriculture, between conventional, conservative, biological, biodynamic and regenerative.

The focus of the event was Preceon Smart Corn System, a sustainable cultivation that is revolutioning the current farming methods with a more resistant plant, with a better output, and handled with a cutting edge technology.

