Basf and Bosch together for intelligent agriculture
Joint venture signed with headquarters in Cologne
Basf and Bosch, German giants in the chemical sector but also in crop protection products, have announced a joint venture to market and sell technologies for intelligent agriculture globally. The joint venture, at 50/50, was registered as Bosch Basf Smart Farming with headquarters in Cologne, Germany and has obtained the necessary approvals.
hef - 19747
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency