Alfaproind: vegan substitutes for alfalfa

Alfaproind is an innovative project aimed at enhancing the value of plant proteins for a much broader range of uses than traditional methods: by extracting protein flours from fresh alfalfa, it is possible to obtain products intended not only for animal feed but also for human consumption.

The international project is a collaboration between the Italian company Contento Trade, the Austrian company Innov8, Eit Food, the Aife-Filiera Italiana Foraggi association (as the main supplier of alfalfa), the University of Parma and the University of Barcelona.

EFA News interviewed the protagonists: Gian Luca Bagnara , President of Aife/Filiera Italiana Foraggi; Flavio Cioffi , Contento Trade srl; Georg Rehbrunner , Innov8; Fernando Julian Benavente Moreno , Institute for Research in Nutrition and Food Safety (INSA) - University of Barcelona; Lisa Elviri, Department of Food and Pharmaceutical Sciences - University of Parma.

