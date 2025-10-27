Bayer: The heart of innovation is in central Italy

Varietal improvement through research and seed production for commercialization. These are the two main activities of the Bayer Research Center in Borgo Sabotino (Latina, central Italy), the flagship of the German group's Crop Science Division presence in Italy.

On the sidelines of the inauguration of the new advanced-technology greenhouses, the subject of a €5.9 million investment, we gathered comments from some of the project's key players: Mauro Ferrari, Unit Lead Vegetable Seeds, Bayer Crop Science Italia; Luciana Monetti, Head of Nursery Latina R&D Center, Bayer Crop Science Italia; and Andrea Mattiuzzo, Plant Breeder, Bayer Crop Science Italia.

Watch the video:



