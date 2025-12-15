Pink Lady apple: the new European campaign

Pink Lady apple opens a new chapter in its history with the global communications platform "So crunchy, so juicy, so cool," launched in 11 European countries. The new campaign marks a significant evolution: moving beyond the fruit category and establishing itself as a lifestyle brand in the consumer goods sector with a "more than premium: iconic" positioning.

The goal is to reignite interest in fruit, bringing charisma, emotion, and creativity back to the department, expand consumption opportunities, and reinforce the category's value for commercial partners.In a flat market, the brand has grown significantly, thanks in part to significant investments.

Here is the interview with Cédric Modica Amore, Pink Lady Europe's Managing Director Marketing & Communications.

Watch the video:



