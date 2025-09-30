Pret a Manger debuts at Milan station

Pret A Manger, the international coffee chain renowned worldwide for its healthy menus featuring fresh food and organic coffee, has opened in Milan. The location - for the first time in an Italian railway station - is strategically located inside the central station, with a panoramic view of the platforms.

The brand is managed exclusively for Italy by Chef Express, part of the Cremonini Group, which is promoting its development in travel channels such as stations, airports, and motorway areas.

This location is highly strategic, as Milan Central Station is the second most important hub within the Grandi Stazioni Retail network in Italy. The brand is part of GSR's project to make stations increasingly enjoyable.

The video features exclusive interviews with Gabriele Morisi, Head of Development at Chef Express, and Cesare Salvini, Chief Marketing & Media Officer at Grandi Stazioni Retail.

Watch the video: