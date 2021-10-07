The Importaco Group discovers probiotics in nuts

Importaco, a Spanish company engaged in the production of dried and dried fruit, conducted an analysis of the native microbiota and identified three probiotic bacteria of the Lactobacillus and Pediococuss genera present in nuts. This discovery is the first of its kind in the industry. The microbiota is the collection of microorganisms that live in the digestive system of humans and other animals. In humans, these microorganisms are mainly located in the intestine. Overall, they form the so-called intestinal microbiota, which is the object of Importaco's research.

The project was coordinated by Dr. Teresa Cercós, Importaco's general manager responsible for quality, environment and innovation, and directed by Dr. Amparo Devesa, Importaco's research director, in collaboration with the biotechnology firm Darwin Bioprospecting Excellence, specialized in sampling and microbiota analysis, based in the science park of the University of Valencia.

Microbiota research began in 2020 with the aim of isolating and characterizing potentially health-beneficial microorganisms in over 50 different types of nuts. Among those richest in probiotics are peanuts, pistachios, almonds and hazelnuts. The Group, which the Italian company Besana has also been part of since 2020, has identified probiotics with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and immunostimulating properties that can help strengthen the immune system, prevent cellular aging and improve the health of people in all groups of age. This discovery, based on in vivo and in vitro studies, allows the Group to enrich dried fruit with the natural bacteria they produce, improving their functionality and increasing the health benefits.

In addition, the company will have the opportunity to launch a range of new healthy products for a customizable diet. The design of the new references is at an advanced stage and the company has already established the industrial conditions and recommended dosages to guarantee consumers an optimal intake of the probiotics they contain. Importaco will present this project next week at Anuga in Cologne, the largest international agri-food fair dedicated to Food & Beverage, where visitors will have the opportunity to taste almonds and walnuts enriched with probiotics.