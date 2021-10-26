Covid and supply chain: companies manage risks and accelerate on digitization

In two conferences held in Milan, DNV - the leading international certification body - discussed "Circular Economy, from theory to practice" and "Sustainable supply chain management: digitization and trust in the foreground".

Circular economy and the race to digitization were the focus of two debates organized in Milan by DNV - the leading international certification body - at the Tuttofood event.

The transition to a circular economy model is the key to improving sustainability in the Food & Beverage sector. A change that can be implemented through new production models and the implementation of an ecosystem capable of guaranteeing traceability and transparency of the supply chain, discussed by Federica Guelfi, Circular Economy project manager, Salvatore Pizzo, Food & Beverage sales manager, and Antonio Astone, Global service manager Assurance and Supply Chain of Dnv.

The workshop ' Circular Economy, from theory to practice ' proposed useful ideas and examples for the transition to circular economy approaches on a national, regional and global scale. It was also an opportunity to present the results of the ViewPoint research promoted by DNV which involved 800 companies worldwide, of which more than 100 in the F&B sector, in order to investigate the degree of adoption of new circular business models, related metrics used, the benefits obtained and the challenges faced by companies engaged in the transition phase. The issue of the new Iscc Plus standard was also addressed, which allows companies to monitor and demonstrate the sustainability of their products by checking the sustainability, traceability and mass balance requirements of the entire system, along the entire production chain. .

In the second meeting, the sustainable management of the supply chain was put in the foreground. During the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020, in fact, DNV launched a research involving over 4,500 consumers in 15 countries around the world, to investigate "What matters to consumers when they buy a food product". The results highlighted the demand for greater transparency on the origin of products and raw materials, confirming that consumers are willing to pay more if a product or manufacturer is certified according to food quality / safety standards.

In July of the same year, DNV also launched a second research aimed at companies, "From Supply Chain Resilience to Competitive Advantage". Among the 1,142 companies from all sectors interviewed around the world, the companies operating in the Food & Beverage sector demonstrated greater awareness of the risks associated with the supply chains, with respect to the need for business continuity. Furthermore, the need to guarantee the origin and integrity of products throughout the supply chain has emerged, through innovative digital solutions such as the blockchain, as Stefano Santamato, Sales Manager Central & Southern Europe, FMCG & Retail in Dnv, Alessia Bonifazi, Head of Communication & CSR Lidl, Alberto Sartori, Supply Chain Manager in Dnv, and Luciano Pirovano, Board Member of International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF) and Global Sustainable Development Director in Bolton Food.