Fem researchers among the best scientists in the world

An important international recognition arrives for the Edmund Mach Foundation confirming the high quality of the scientific research carried out on the San Michele all'Adige campus. In the Top Scientists ranking, just published by Stanford University, there are eight researchers from the Fem research and innovation center who have distinguished themselves worldwide for scientific authority based on the number of publications and citations in the related subject areas.

The Fem researchers who are part of this list, made up of about 100 thousand researchers classified in 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields, are: Panagiotis Arapitsas, Franco Biasioli, Damiano Gianelle, Stefan Martens, Annapaola Rizzoli, Nico Salmaso, Kieran Tuohy, Urska Vrhosek.

An important milestone as underlined by prof. Mario Pezzotti director of the research and innovation center: "This result highlights the excellence and international relevance of FEM researchers in specific strategic and peculiar themes of the foundation, that is agriculture, ecology, environment and food". The ranking of the best scientists in the world, created by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier and the worldwide scientific research database “Scopus”, was obtained by analyzing the impacts of their research through the main bibliometric parameters of the published scientific articles.

It is an update of a study of bibliometry, the science that uses mathematical and statistical techniques to analyze the quantity, quality and dissemination of scientific publications within the scientific communities. The new report was signed by prof. John Ioannidis of Stanford University, updated with standardized citation indicators, relating to as many as 8.6 million researchers from universities and research centers around the world. The analysis of bibliometric data made it possible to draw up the ranking of the top 100,000 scientists, or 2% of those evaluated. There are, in all, two classifications: the first based on the entire career of the researchers and the second which instead refers only to the year 2020. For each researcher, the sector in which he is active is indicated and the corresponding ranking, differentiated between they include self-citations references and those that don't.