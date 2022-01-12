The "Ernesto Illy" University Master in Economics and Science of Coffee is starting

rivedi la traduzione del primo paragrafo, non si capisce nulla

The eleventh year of the first-level inter-university Master's Degree in Coffee Economics and Science - Ernesto Illy, was inaugurated yesterday. It's the course of study aimed at young graduates in economics, engineering and agricultural sciences, created to offer an all-round preparation on product culture, from the plant to the cup, on the social value of coffee consumption and on the culture of producing countries.

The Master in Coffee Economics and Science, a unique course in the world, confirms Trieste as a world center of coffee culture and boasts a teaching staff from both Italian and foreign training centers of excellence such as the University of Trieste, the University of Udine, the Drexel University, the Kedge Business School the MIB Trieste School of Management, the University of Padua, the University of San Paolo, the University of Trento, the University of Northern Colorado, the University of Copenhagen and the World Coffee Research.

The supporting partners of the Master that work alongside the Ernesto Illy Foundation and illycaffè are the University of Trieste, the University of Udine and SISSA - International School of Advanced Studies of Trieste.

The students enrolled in this academic year are 23 and come from 16 countries - Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Italy, Kenya, Mozambique, Nicaragua, United States, Ukraine and Uganda - confirming the international vocation of the Master.

For the first time, the 9 modules that make up the study path are delivered in hybrid form and are developed over twelve months - from January to December 2022 - both through online teaching and with laboratory activities concentrated between September and October at the illycaffè headquarters in Trieste, thus also giving working students the opportunity to attend the Master.