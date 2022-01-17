Garden Gourmet (Nestlé) investigates the habits of Italians in the post-pandemic

Garden Gourmet, Nestlé's international brand positioned in the wellness food segment and also specialized in veg or meat substitute products, has analyzed the new eating habits of post-Covid Italians, in collaboration with the online platform Toluna. The survey was carried out in October 2021 on a sample of 1072 adults, and revealed four main dietary styles: the "Genuine", the "Seasonal", the "Balanced" and "Those of the free weekend".

Wellness is a multifaceted concept, to the construction of which many different elements contribute. While the item at the top of the preference ranking favors pure physical form (65%), all the following items, starting with the psycho-physical balance (62%), return the sense of the search for a dimension of profound harmony in where worry-free (54%), self-esteem (47%), positivity and optimism (37%) are important and where age differences often don't matter. Success, work and social life, on the other hand, are declinations of greater attractiveness for younger targets.

As expected, the pandemic has also had effects on habits in the purchase of food: over half of the respondents (56%) say they have changed the composition of the basket (59% women), while young people 18-24 are the category in absolute more flexible and willing to change (75%). Eating habits also changed during the pandemic. 44% of respondents state that they now devote more attention to the quality of food, which has become a tool for self-care, and 37% of respondents say that they are more informed about the characteristics and origin of raw materials, especially in the 25- 34 age group. Going into the details of which consumptions have changed precisely as a result of this interest in well-being, a list emerges that is a real new dietary decalogue: more water (55%), more foods with a reduced sugar content (40%), fats (36 %) and salt (31%), fewer foods of animal origin (27%), leaner portions (25%), more supplements (20%). The space dedicated to intermittent fasting is still reduced (8%), popular only among the youngest, but which is interesting as a confirmation of the diffusion of new knowledge on the health effects of calorie restrictions.

