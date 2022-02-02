Dnv launches new research and development unit

Dnv, an independent body that provides assurance, certification and verification services around the world, announces the creation of a new research and development unit: “Sustainable Food Systems and Supply Chains”. The program will start from Italy (Milan) and will initially focus on the Food & Beverage sector. The initiative is an integral part of the broader Research and Development program, to which 5% of the group's turnover is allocated each year with the aim of developing the knowledge, forecasting capacity and scientific legitimacy at the basis of all services.

The program, which will be led by Nicola Rondoni, Head of Section and Director of the "Sustainable Food Systems and Supply Chains" program, aims to create knowledge, also through collaboration with universities, research partners and customers, in the form of studies, insights, in-depth documents, concepts and prototype solutions, possibly replicable in other sectors. In an era of transformation of all major industries driven by the widespread application of digital technologies and the need to work in compliance with the sustainable development goals, the new unit will carry out research activities in the field of digital assurance solutions for food systems and supply chains, potentially replicable in industries other than food & beverage.

Pierre C Sames, Senior Vice President and Group Research and Development Director: "the growing need for compliance, investments consistent with ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) criteria, consumers increasingly attentive and demanding in terms of transparency of products and technologies advanced digital technologies indicate that the time is now ripe. I am sure the digitization of technologies will make an important contribution in this area and will provide ample business opportunities to those who will be able to master it".

The new research program will focus on four thematic areas: documentation and footprint management for products and related supply chains; transparency in the circular use of materials in products and systems; optimization of food production, for greater efficiency and better quality; increasing food safety, reducing fraud or food contamination.