Nestlé cocoa is increasingly sustainable

Nestlé's commitment continues to make its cocoa supply chain free from deforestation by 2025. Since joining the Cocoa and Forests initiative in 2017, the company has partnered with the governments of Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana (from which it gets most of its cocoa), with its suppliers, partners and communities of cocoa farmers. The main results, obtained so far by Nestlé, were recently published in a report and include: the restoration of more than 400 hectares of forests in the Cavally forest reserve, one of the largest forests in the Ivory Coast, and in the forests of Beki and Toa Zèo. In these three areas, the company is implementing conservation projects to protect the natural habitats of animals, such as elephants, and support communities.

The multinational has contributed to the mapping of over 104,000 farms in the Ivory Coast and Ghana; provided over 2.2 million fruit trees to farmers to promote agroforestry and regenerative agriculture. In Côte d'Ivoire, the company uses the Starling satellite to monitor changes in forest cover in the Cavally Forest Reserve. In Latin America, Nestlé commissioned the Global Risk Assessment Services (Gras) of four countries (Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico and Venezuela) to assess the risks of deforestation in cocoa production areas using satellite data. The results show that cocoa-related deforestation is mostly low and concentrated in specific areas, but detailed mapping has been provided to allow the company to avoid sourcing from these areas.

Earlier this year, the Group launched a program that rewards growers based on the quantity and quality of cocoa beans produced and their benefits for the environment and local communities. Farmers will receive cash incentives to carry out agroforestry activities, such as planting shade trees to increase climate resilience. Nestlé's ultimate goal is to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. As part of this work, the company is adopting nature-centric solutions, such as forest conservation and restoration, to absorb more carbon , improve soil health and increase biodiversity.

The report on sustainability progress is attached to this EFA News.