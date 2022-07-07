Olive oil: scholarships from the Carapelli Institute

The call for the assignment of 4 scholarships for foreign university students promoted by the Carapelli Nutritional Institute opened on 1 July (with a deadline of 31 October). The competition is aimed at university students engaged in research activities in the field of olive oil in developing countries, and welcomes applications for works related to the theme "Olive Oil & Sustainability: a future forward", specifically: two focused on sustainable processes in oil production and two on human health.

The area of choice is the Mediterranean - and includes Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq - where the production of this product is traditionally very present, also for climatic reasons. The aspect of sustainability, in particular, is deeply related to that of the climate. It is known that the global temperature rise due to human action has very negative effects on the food supply chain, and support for scientific research in these countries can bring important benefits to tomorrow's agriculture starting from more virtuous production practices.

The most deserving will be awarded € 6,000 each, a sum useful to proceed with their scientific investigation. To participate, it is necessary to send by 31 October 2022 to istituto.nutrizionale@carapellifirenze.it your CV, a detailed overview of the project, the declaration of your supervisor in which he assures that the project can be undertaken within your structures and the reason for which it intends to do so, a letter of intent and the signed form of acceptance of the privacy (all in English).

The winners will be announced by 1 December 2022. The complete regulation is on www.istitutonutrizionalecarapelli.it.

Applications will be examined by the Scientific Committee of the Carapelli Nutritional Institute and the selection will be made according to precise criteria that include originality, previous experience, technological content and the potential of the project in providing unpublished evidence within a reasonable time frame.