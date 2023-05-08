Organic wine: Italy is strong in Sweden (42% of the market)

Organic surfaces under vines in constant growth and among the main European producers in terms of weight of organic on the total tripled in ten years: this is what emerges from Vinobio, the online platform of data and information for the internationalization of Made in Italy organic wine curated by Nomisma is promoted by Ice Agenzia and FederBio.

Organic wine is an all-European phenomenon, at least on the production front: in this scenario, with 126,000 hectares of vines using organic methods in 2021, Italy holds the record for the incidence of organic vineyard area (21% of the total). However, European competition is fierce, so much so that in the space of a decade organic surfaces in Italy have grown by +141% (2020 vs 2010) against +148% in Spain and as much as +218% in France. The role of Italian organic wine on international markets is also significant: the value of Italian organic wine exports at 626 million euros in 2022 according to Nomisma estimates (+18% compared to 2021) and a weight on total Italian wine exports ( organic + conventional) equal to 8%.

As regards the markets covered, from the latest survey conducted by Nomisma for Ice Agenzia and FederBio on 110 Italian wineries, it emerged that Germany is by far the main destination market for our organic wine (67% of the companies indicate it as the first reference market), followed by the Scandinavian countries (61%). Outside the EU borders, Switzerland, the United States and the United Kingdom dominate, followed by Canada and Japan.

Based on data from Systembolaget, the Swedish monopoly that manages the sales of alcoholic beverages, as much as 1/4 of wine sales is made up of organic branded ones. for a value of 600 million euros in 2021 and an average annual growth rate of +15% from 2014 to 2021. In this scenario, Italy is the absolute leader with a weight on total organic wine sales of 42% both by value and by volume.

Japan is the second market in Asia for wine consumption (3.4 million hectoliters in 2022) and undoubtedly represents an interesting market for Italian producers given that it is the fifth world importer of wine - after the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada - with a value of purchases from abroad equal to 1.7 billion euros.

Among foreign wines, Japanese consumers put French ones in first place, leaving Italy in second place when they have to indicate the countries that produce higher quality wines. From the survey conducted by Nomisma between February and March 2023 on Japanese consumers (18-65 years), however, a strong potential emerges for our organic wine: if it is true, in fact, that today almost one wine consumer out of two (45 % of the total, to be precise) bought or ordered an Italian wine at least on one occasion in the last year, the share of those who had the opportunity to experience the combination of organic/Made in Italy for wine was only 10% .

Great room for growth, therefore, for Italian organic wine, which from 1 October 2022 can count on the "Jas" organic certification, already known by 41% of Japanese wine consumers.