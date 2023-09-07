Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Chep Europe presents the first pallet born from recycled plastic waste
The supply chain solutions company focuses on innovation promoting sustainability
Chep, a global pallet pooling specialist and expert in sustainable supply chain solutions, has announced the relaunch of Q+, a revolutionary fourth of display pallets. This new version is the first pallet the company makes using exclusively recycled plastic waste: in fact, it marks a significant step forward in terms of regenerative promotions at points of sale. Exploiting the potential of circularity...
