Renewables, Ardian fund expands in southern Italy
Acquired control of ICQ, with 200 MW assets including wind, hydro and biogas
Ardian, a private markets investment firm, announces the acquisition, through Ardian clean energy evergreen fund (Aceef), of 100% of ICQ holding, a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets located in southern Italy. The acquired portfolio consists of 109 MW of operating projects: 6 wind farms, 2 hydroelectric projects and 2 biogas assets. In addition to this, a pipeline of wind projects for...
