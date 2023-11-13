Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Italy. Growing weight of "sustainable" fish in shopping cart
According to NielsenIQ products reach up to 33.2% in the fisheries sector
How much fish sustainability weighs in the shopping cart of the Italians? If you asked (and answered with numbers) NielsenIQ according to which sustainability in fish products, in particular in the categories of frozen foods and canned foods, weighs much more than the average for packaged consumer consumption. The data were presented at the "Blue Foods: Feeding the World with Seafood" conference sponsored...
fc - 35852
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency