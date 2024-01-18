Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Ambienta takes over the majority of Frigoveneta
First investment for the fund in the field of the refrigeration for the gdo and the logistics
Ambienta, European asset manager focused on environmental sustainability, has acquired a majority stake in Frigoveneta. Founded in 1980 with headquarters in Villa Bartolomea (Verona), Frigoveneta deals with the design, construction and sale of centralized refrigeration systems intended mainly for the large-scale distribution and cold logistics sectors."With its systems, an official note underlines-...
