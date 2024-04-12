Italian brands: Ferrero triumphs in the food sector

Italian brands are growing by 11% in 2024. The post-pandemic recovery does not stop and involves our most popular sectors, namely clothing and food. In the second area in the Top Ten we find three brands, all three from Ferrero. This is what emerges from the new Kantar BrandZ Top 40 Most Valuable Italian Brands 2024 report. Overall, 28 Italian brands have grown in value in this year's ranking.

Preceded only by Gucci, Enel and Ferrari, the Kinder brand stands out in fourth place, whose value stands at 8.779 billion dollars (8.24 billion euros). Nutella (3.43 billion euros) and Ferrero Rocher (2.82 billion euros) occupy eighth and tenth position respectively.

Among the other innovations in the ranking, we note the entry into the Top 40 of Birra Moretti (810.57 million euros in value) which "has shown that it is able to continue to innovate both its products and its communication", we read in the report.