Barilla number 1 in food by reputation

Italy is on the podium of the world ranking of work and gender equality. This was established by the Global RepTrak that puts on the roof of the world for corporate reputation in the food sector the Italian Barilla; in second place is the French Danone and in third another Italian, Ferrero. The 2024 edition of Global RepTrak takes into account the quality of products and services but also the objectives and shared values of the companies examined.

The ranking takes into consideration companies that meet these criteria:

be a corporate brand with a global turnover of more than 2 billion dollars (USD);

reach a global familiarity threshold of over 20% in the 14 countries under consideration and a regional familiarity threshold of over 20% within at least 7 of these 14 countries;

achieve a qualifying reputation score higher than the median score of the global dataset (covering thousands of companies) of 67.3 points.

Well, according to these requirements, Barilla takes the first place in the world in the food sector and the 29th in the world among companies in all sectors (the first worldwide is Lego, followed by Mercedes Benz and Rolex)An improvement, as Barilla rises by four positions compared to the global ranking of 2023. The Parma Group is present in the markets of 100 countries with 29 production plants, 14 of which abroad, which each year contribute to the production of more than 2 million tons of products.

Last year, the new parental leave policy was launched, which guarantees each parent 12 weeks of 100% paid leave to reduce one of the main factors of the gender gap in work and was awarded by Areté for inclusion with the recognition "ThisAbility". In addition, the company presented an investment plan of one billion Euro, half destined for Italy, with a new research center in Parma. Another element on which he focuses is innovation with Good Food Makers, global accelerator for agritech and food-tech startups. In addition, donations amounting to 3.2 million euros and over 3,200 tons of products to express the concrete proximity to the communities, without forgetting the commitment in esg with the sustainability report that speaks of emissions down by 32% in 12 years, water consumption at -24%.

Ferrero loses some position that goes down from the 30th place in 2023 to 39 place this year. Lavazza also lost positions, moving from 44 in place in 2023 to the current 57 in place.