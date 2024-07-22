Sanpellegrino cocktails: here are the 10 moments that Italians love to share

Live and on social media, Italians love sharing the best moments of their day. But what does sharing represent? Why do we tend to share certain moments rather than others? From your working career to your last dream trip, Cocktail Sanpellegrino has investigated which, for Italians, are the occasions that they most appreciate experiencing together.

Despite a frenetic pace of life, the constant stresses due to always being hyper-connected and the fleeting availability of their time, Italians still do not seem to want to give up all those moments of sharing capable of bringing well-being and good mood: above all moments of joy individual (71%), such as those relating to work (78%) or love life (73%), shared especially with partners (64%) and friends (58%). This is what emerges from a study promoted by Cocktail Sanpellegrino in occasion of the launch of the "When you can't wait to share" campaign conducted with Swoa methodology (Social Web Opinion Analysis) on 1200 Italians through monitoring of the main social networks, forums, blogs and international lifestyle communities, to investigate which are for Italians find the moments during the day that they can't wait to share with their loved ones.

What do Italians usually do when something special happens in their lives that they need to share? Fewer and fewer those who show off their cell phones and smartphones to immediately immortalize the moment with photos and videos (55%) and to expand sharing via social media: almost 7 out of 10 Italians (69%) rediscover themselves as more "analog" and decide to live fully the moment in person. But what does "sharing" mean? According to what emerged, for Italians sharing means communicating one's goals/successes (76%) and transferring one's emotions to others (67%). But not only that, for some sharing is a moment of discussion to find solutions or advice (54%) or more simply to reconnect with authentic sociality (47%).

With which people do you prefer to share what happens? The majority of Italians choose to share their moments with their partner (64%), others are more inclined to do so with friends (58%) or in general with the people with whom they spend most of their time, such as colleagues or neighbors (54%). Not just "with whom": even the "when" is essential to being able to unplug and enjoy a relaxing moment of sharing, whether short or long. The most "social" time of day for Italians are the late afternoon and evening hours (42%) typical of dinners and aperitifs which are more suited to hosting broader conversations and with more time available.

In second place, however, is the late morning (29%) which represents the moment in time in which one is more likely to take a break from the daily routine, perhaps in company, having a snack or having a drink. Even the morning (18%) is a good time to share a thought or simply say good morning with those around you. Finally, the early afternoon (12%), less popular because it is dedicated to other activities and because it follows lunch which generally represents a shared break in itself. But what are the moments that Italians love to share the most? According to what emerged, the focus is on simplicity: moments of working life (78%), including outbursts, discussions or stories of incredible gags, are more shared than romantic adventures or the arrival of a new love (73%) . Further down the podium we find a moment of intimacy about what is going well or badly in one's daily life (69%), followed by gossip news relating to family or friends (66%) and anniversaries (61%). But let's discover the complete top ten below.

The ten moments that Italians love to share:

1) Working life moments - 78%

2) Romantic adventures or new love - 73%

3) A moment of intimacy about what is going right or wrong in one's daily life - 69%

4) Family gossip or news from acquaintances and friends - 66%

5) Anniversaries (e.g. birthdays, anniversaries) - 61%

6) Comparison to get personal advice - 59%

7) The ultimate dream trip - 55%

8) TV programs and series - 53%

9) An important purchase (house, car, designer bag) – 51%

10) Personal transformation (change of look, new cut) – 46%

Whether it is a meeting with friends, a family reunion or a moment of relaxation with colleagues after a long day, Cocktail Sanpellegrino - with its sparkling spirit and positive character - remains the ideal companion for any occasion of spontaneous break and sharing.