Probios acquires 100% of BiotoBio

By this operation, the Tuscan group aims to exceed 100 million in turnover

Probios has acquired 100% BiotoBio, a company in the EcorNaturaSì ecosystem, which markets organic products wholesale, in particular for the Horeca sector. The company is also active with various own brands, which are then acquired, including Baule Volante, Finestra sul Cielo, Fior di Loto and Vivibio.With this operation, the economic terms of which are not known, Probios should exceed 100 million...

