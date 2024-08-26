Nestlé is working to reduce fat in dairy ingredients. His research and development team in Brazil confirms this, having developed a method to reduce milk fat powder by up to 60%, without affecting the key characteristics that consumers value. The same team of researchers said that although it had a significantly lower fat content, "the process does not affect the quality, taste and creamy consistency of milk".

The news was disclosed a few days ago on the occasion of the presentation of the new Ninho Adulto, product that for the first time in 80 years addresses this slice of public with a "specially developed to meet the taste and nutritional needs of this age group". Ninho is considered a firm in the Brazilian market and many other key markets around the world: in other countries, milk powder is called "Nido" and is available in Latin America, Mexico, Asia, the Middle East, the UK, Portugal and part of the US.

The research team focused on Ninho Adulto in an effort to offer high-calorie, nutritious milk for adults who want to enjoy their milk while ensuring that their daily caloric intake remains within the healthy range. It is no coincidence that the multinational company plans to use the technology for both Ninho and Nido brands worldwide.

Based on the success of the new patent, Nestlé is considering applying the technology to other categories of dairy products-such as dairy: the aim is to develop a new and more effective way of reducing dairy fat are part of its key pillar for developing nutritional value, accessibility and sustainability.

The company aims to reduce added sugars, sodium and saturated fat in its global portfolio of processed foods while ensuring minimal impact on flavor and texture. This area, where numerous research projects are underway including an enzymatic process to reduce the intrinsic sugars in several key ingredients and which is said to be able to reduce this type of sugar by up to 30% in ingredients such as malt, Milk and fruit juice, without affecting the taste or sensation in the mouth. Another research project is developing a proprietary micro-aeration technology that increases the creaminess of chocolate: the development would not affect the amount of calories but would still satisfy consumers' taste preferences.

Thanks to the technology already patented by Nestlé, the company notes, "the innovation is able to offer a milk powder option with less fat, but without compromising the creamy texture and flavor characteristic of Ninho". Thanks to a mix of vitamins and minerals, the new Ninho Adulto, adds the note, "contains nutrients that can help strengthen the immune system and the reduction of total fat contributes to a healthier diet in adulthood". The research team added that the development, which is a proprietary technology, leads to significantly lower calorie content for milk, another aspect that meets the increasingly calorie-conscious demands of an increasing all over the world.

"The launch of Ninho Adulto represents a strategic milestone for the brand, demonstrating our commitment to fully explore and meet consumer needs -explains Patrícia Tigre, director of Milk Powder division god Nestè Brazil-. Milk is a companion in all stages of life and, in a recent survey, we found that much of the consumption of Ninho takes place outside of children’s audience. That’s why we launched a product that contributes to a more balanced life, with a reduced fat content, without neglecting the unmistakable taste that only Ninho offers".

Laurent Alsteens, head of Nestlé’s strategic nutrition unit, called this development "revolutionary" which, he says, "marks an important milestone in our approach to offering healthier options without compromising the taste that consumers love. Ninho is a very popular brand in Brazil and our continuous innovation will ensure that we continue to meet the ever-changing expectations of customers".