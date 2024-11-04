Gut health/2. Eliminating meat to prevent tumors is counterproductive

The study presented by the Japanese institute Rikena Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (read the EFA News article) reveals further surprises. “Low-carb diets,” underlines biologist and nutritionist Elisabetta Bernardi , “such as the ketogenic and carnivorous diets are becoming increasingly popular because in several studies they have been shown to be effective in the clinical treatment of a wide range of pathologies, such as obesity, diabetes, pediatric epilepsy, anorexia nervosa, mental disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, polycystic kidney disease and inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. The therapeutic potential of the ketogenic diet may derive from the more restrictive nature of the diet that often involves the elimination of “problematic” foods, which can act as triggers.”

Reducing carbohydrates, for example, facilitates weight loss and improves glycemic control in obese subjects, those with metabolic syndrome, prediabetes or diabetes. Instead, the ketone bodies generated by the liver during these diets are powerful regulatory molecules, similar to hormones, that regulate the immune system and metabolism through cell surface receptors, and can have an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action.

“Based on these new findings,” concludes Bernardi , “totally eliminating meat does not seem to be a wise choice in order to protect oneself from intestinal diseases and tumors. Even if the study does not explicitly mention meat, it uses protein antigens found in meat, milk and eggs, making it highly possible that meat consumption plays a significant role in the immune system, as a source of food antigens capable of contributing to the suppression of intestinal tumorigenesis.”

The data emerging from the study by the Riken experts represent an innovative and encouraging result regarding the function of antigens in the prevention of intestinal tumors through immune activation, although further studies will be needed to clarify and confirm the role of meat consumption in this promising area.

In general, in recent years research has continued to confirm that the evidence of the meat-cancer association is weak and insufficient to formulate conclusive recommendations to limit consumption. Furthermore, scientific progress in this sector, due to methodological errors, does not allow to support with solid scientific evidence that meat causes tumors. And thanks to innovative, more sophisticated and performing techniques, it has been possible to detect beneficial substances in meat that we were previously unaware of: Tva, trans vaccenic acid, found in the meat and milk of ruminants, with proven antitumor activity and powerful specific antioxidants, discovered in beef, chicken and pork.

Furthermore, those who eat meat have a higher life expectancy: this is what emerges from a study published in the authoritative scientific journal International Journal of General Medicine, which analyzed the relationship between meat consumption and life expectancy in 175 countries around the world. The link between diet and longevity has always attracted the attention of consumers and the scientific community has been trying for years to find answers and discover the secret to a longer and healthier life. This new analysis has revealed a result that challenges preconceived ideas, as a positive correlation has emerged between meat consumption and the average life expectancy of the population, statistically significant even after controlling for the main confounding factors.