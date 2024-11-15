Commodity. Chickpeas and rice up (but beware of the Eudr)

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Canadian Kabuli chickpeas prices have rebounded by 8% in the last week, returning to the levels of early October and confirming a phase of extreme volatility. Prices are however 22% lower than in the same period last year. According to the Areté analysis, volatility is the result of a mix of exogenous and endogenous factors bullish and bearish: in particular, if on the one hand expectations are of...