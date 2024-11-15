Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Commodity. Chickpeas and rice up (but beware of the Eudr)
Aretè: bullish trend also for gas and energy and for raw materials related to the postponement of deforestation legislation
Canadian Kabuli chickpeas prices have rebounded by 8% in the last week, returning to the levels of early October and confirming a phase of extreme volatility. Prices are however 22% lower than in the same period last year. According to the Areté analysis, volatility is the result of a mix of exogenous and endogenous factors bullish and bearish: in particular, if on the one hand expectations are of...
fc - 45594
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency