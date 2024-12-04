Swine fever. EFSA: fences necessary but not enough

New insights from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) reveal that while fences can help control the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) they need to be used alongside other measures for maximum effectiveness. The latest analysis also highlights the potential role of insects in spreading the virus but emphasises the need for further research in this area.

Fences, when combined with culling, carcass removal, and existing road infrastructure, can help control ASF in wild boar. However, their success depends on timely implementation, adaptability to changing epidemiological situations, and regular maintenance. Natural barriers like large rivers or urban areas can also limit wild boar movement.

Although wild boar density is a relevant factor, the analysis did not find a clear and consistent effect. Other factors such as habitat, climate, and potential barriers also play a role in the virus's spread, but more data is needed for a comprehensive understanding.

EFSA’s experts looked at using immunocontraception to reduce wild boar populations. They found that more research is needed to develop a safe and effective oral vaccine. Such efforts should consider long-term environmental impacts among other aspects.The report explored the role of ticks and insects as potential virus carriers. While ticks have not been responsible for spreading the virus in the EU over the past decade, the role of biting flies remains uncertain and requires further investigation.

For domestic pigs, strict biosecurity measures and certain management practices are crucial to prevent the virus's introduction on farms. This includes safe storage of bedding material, using insect nets, and avoiding the spread of manure from nearby farms, especially in areas where ASF is circulating.

EFSA's experts continue to review and identify risk and protective factors for ASF in both domestic pigs and wild boar populations. This ongoing work includes monitoring and reporting to build knowledge and inform Europe-wide efforts to combat ASF.

Attached to this EFA News , the full text and the methodological note from Istat.