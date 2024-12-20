Elephant Vert, new setup to aim for global expansion

New acquisition for the Eléphant Vert group that strengthens its position on the European and world markets by becoming a 100% shareholder of the French BIO3G group. The objective of the company is to use the complementarity of the two companies to strengthen their respective positions in all markets. The advantage of this acquisition, the official statement stresses, is that "play on the double complementarity, product and geographical, of the two groups to accelerate the development of companies: agility and search for performance will remain the keywords for each entity in order to amplify this influence".

Elephant Vert

It has a solid base in Africa through its subsidiaries: over the last two years it has implemented an ambitious export strategy to other geographical areas in Europe and the rest of the world. Present in 44 countries, the product portfolio includes no less than 80 active registrations and a human capital of around 400 employees.

BIO3G

It is dedicated to the development of natural solutions with a 100% direct sales and consulting approach in France, Switzerland, Belgium and Germany: today it has 45 products, 6 patents, 3 marketing authorizations and Above all, 450 women and men involved in a project to develop biological solutions for agroecology and the health of the planet. " Its reputation among end customers is well-known, the statement stresses. It will therefore be one of the highlights of this commercial ambition".

The project also involves investment in product development, manufacturing and IT to develop the growth potential of BIO3G for the benefit of the group. The two companies share similar beliefs and ambitions: developing sustainable agriculture worldwide, restoring soil quality, improving farmers' incomes by marketing an original range of bio-stimulants, among others. In fact, since 2012 Elephant Vert has positioned itself as a pioneer of agricultural biosolutions in Africa and the world. BIO3G, for its part, has been working since 1997 to develop natural solutions for French and European farmers.

"This transition represents an extraordinary opportunity for BIO3G to strengthen its position in the market of bio-stimulants and amplify its positive impact on sustainable agriculture, explains Marc Guillermou, founder and former director of BIO3G. I am confident that Éléphant Vert will continue to support the values and ambitions of BIO3G".

To facilitate this development, a new management committee and enhanced proximity are planned. A new director general has been appointed to succeed Marc Guillermou: Pierre-Gilles Gérard, who took over this summer and joined the executive board of Elephant Vert to strengthen synergies. Agricultural engineer by training, he has had a successful career since 1993, with various management and start-up experiences in the field of agricultural supplies (Eliard-SPCP, Roullier, Véolia Pôle Agriculture). In addition to his technical skills, his ability to mobilize teams and his taste for project management make him a very appropriate successor to Guillermou.

"I am honoured to join BIO3G and continue Guillermou’s work -says Pierre-Gilles Gérard-, BIO3G’s ceo. With the BIO3G teams and support from the EV Group, our proximity to farmers and our technical expertise, we will continue to innovate and offer bio solutions that meet the growing needs of sustainable and efficient agriculture".