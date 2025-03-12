Champions League: What Italians Eat During Matches

The Uefa Champions League is not just a football competition, but a true cultural phenomenon that ignites the passion of Italians, influencing consumption and socialization habits. In this context, SodaStream, official partner of the Uefa Champions League 2025, investigated the habits and consumption of Italians during this iconic event.

The first data that emerges from the research results highlights that over 84% of interviewees prefer to watch matches at home, 13% choose to go to a friend's house or to a club, while only 2% of Italians go to the stadium. When it comes to sharing the moment of the match with someone, 34% of interviewees prefer to follow it in the company of friends or alone, 30% watch it with their family and 21% with their partner. When the Champions League kick-off approaches, Italian fans go into "match preparation" mode, following almost sacred rituals to ensure a perfect evening. Over 60% of fans make sure that nothing is missing from the table: food and drinks are prepared in advance, because no one wants to miss even a minute of the game looking for something to nibble on.

For 30%, the location is a fundamental element. Whether it's the usual sofa, the trusted bar or the house of a friend who brings good luck, the chosen place never changes: every game is always watched there, as if it were a tradition to be respected. Finally, there is a hard core of 7% of those interviewed who take superstition very seriously.

As for the favorite food of Italians, pizza reigns supreme with over 52% of preferences, followed by chips and snacks (37%) and hamburgers or grilled food (10%). A curious fact concerns the consumption of drinks: 94% of those interviewed choose them with bubbles, while only 6% prefer still ones. In particular, sparkling water is the most popular (59%) followed by beer (45%) and a good percentage of other non-alcoholic carbonated drinks (36%). Among those who love bubbles, over 54% prefer to prepare them with a carbonator. Of these, one in two decides to do so to avoid plastic waste, 39% for the freedom to prepare drinks whenever they want, while over 34% to customize them.