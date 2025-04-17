Macfrut: growing use of biosolutions in the fruit sector

Among the most adopted methods, biofungicides (86%), pheromones (66%) and bioinsecticides (51%) stand out, while bioherbicides account for 1.8%.

The adoption of Biosolutions in the Italian agricultural and fruit sector is growing rapidly, confirming the concrete commitment to sustainability and reducing environmental impact. This is according to a survey of over 200 Italian fruit companies conducted by Agri2000 Net, an agricultural research and services company, which shows that 84% use Biosolutions, highlighting an increasingly decisive transition towards innovative and environmentally friendly agricultural practices. Biosolutions include technical means of natural origin for the defense, special nutrition and biostimulation of crops, such as bioherbicides, bioinsecticides, biofungicides and biostimulants. All the innovations in the sector will be presented at the Biosolutions International Event (Bie), a specialized exhibition organized by Agri2000 Net within Macfrut, the international fruit and vegetable supply chain fair scheduled from Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 May 2025 at the Rimini Expo Centre. The Bie is the reference event for Southern Europe and the Mediterranean countries to learn about Biosolutions and innovative technologies for fruit and vegetable crops.

Going into the merits of the Agri2000 Net survey, among the most adopted Biosolutions for defense, biofungicides (86%), pheromones (66%) and bioinsecticides (51%) emerge, while bioherbicides stand at 1.8%. The main reasons behind this transition are: the preference for products with low risk for the environment and health (82%), the need to reduce residues (78%), proximity to homes or places frequented by the population (65%) and problems related to resistance (45%). However, some critical issues remain that make the adoption of these solutions more complex. For Biosolutions intended for defense, 51% of farmers report the high cost compared to synthetic products, 39% are concerned about the high number of applications needed and 34% highlight results that are not always reliable. Despite this, 57% of the fruit growers interviewed expect an increase in the use of biocontrol products in the next three years.

As for nutrition, 86% of farmers use organic fertilizers and soil improvers, over 56% use biostimulants with CE marking and 38% use biostimulants registered at national level. Furthermore, 34% of the interviewees declared that they use products registered as corroborants.

Regarding biostimulants, the main reasons behind their use are the improvement of product quality (59%) and the reduction of abiotic stress (e.g. drought, salinity, cold stress for 56%).

Even in this area, some critical issues emerge: 53% report the high cost, 33% are concerned about the high number of applications required and 30% highlight results that are not always reliable. Despite this, 52% of the interviewed fruit growers expect an increase in the use of biostimulants in the next three years.

At the same time, innovation in agriculture also involves the adoption of sustainability technologies. Currently, 72% of companies have already introduced technological tools to make agricultural production more efficient and sustainable. Among the most widespread technologies are pheromone traps (used by 94% of companies that adopt sustainability technologies), decision support systems (DSS) for the control of insects and fungi (65%) and those for water saving (36%). Furthermore, advanced tools such as variable rate fertilizer distribution (18%), monitoring drones (4%) and weeding robots (2%) are starting to spread, marking the entry of Italian agriculture into the era of digitalization and precision farming.

At Macfrut 2025, numerous innovative Biosolutions will be presented, with a strong focus on sustainability and production efficiency. In the spotlight will be new biostimulants designed to improve crop resilience, soil regenerative capacity and water and nutrient retention. In addition, new biocontrol technologies will be presented, based on bacterial metabolites and plant extracts, capable of protecting crops without negatively impacting the environment. Another key theme will be the management of water resources with advanced filtration and fertigation systems designed to optimize the use of water and fertilizers. Macfrut will also offer space for digital innovation with new apps and tools to support farmers in crop management. The Biosolutions International Event (Bie), a specialized salon within MacFrut, provides agricultural companies, technicians and operators in the processing and marketing of fruit and vegetables with a wide range of services to facilitate the meeting between the needs of defense, nutrition and biostimulation of production chains and the solutions offered by the Biosolutions and sustainability technology industries.