Livestock: Collapse of Heads Across the European Union

In 2024, the European Union had 132 million pigs, 72 million cattle, 57 million sheep and 10 million goats. According to Eurostat, compared to the previous year, all livestock populations decreased: the pig population decreased by 0.5%, the cattle population by 2.8%, the sheep population by 1.7% and the goat population by 1.6%.

Recent declines in livestock populations have reinforced their long-term trend in the EU. Compared to 2014, the pig population in 2024 was 8.1% lower, the cattle population 8.7% lower, the sheep population 9.4% lower and the goat population 16.3%.