Yoga: The Taste of Wellness Meets a Passion for Cycling

There's no two without three. For the third consecutive year, Yoga will be the protagonist at the Maratona delle Dolomiti, a cycling granfondo scheduled for Sunday 6 July with its 38th edition (#mdd38). A presence that confirms the renewed commitment of the historic fruit juice brand of Conserve Italia towards those who consciously choose what to drink before, during and at the end of physical activity. After its debut at Rimini Wellness between May and June, Yoga continues its summer journey into the world of sport with a partnership that will bring the brand inside the Maratona Village, the beating heart of the event in the days preceding the cycling race, among the most iconic in Europe.

From 3 to 5 July, the Maratona Village will liven up the town of San Leonardo in Badia (BZ) with music, talks and stands dedicated to technical products and gastronomy. And it is right here, in the space dedicated to tastings, that participants will be able to taste Yoga fruit juices for free, which on the peaks of Alto Adige will offer the public the new lines designed for those who love to play sports: Yoga Fruit Pro 250 ml, a protein drink with no added sugars available in the Ace and Ananas flavours, and Yoga Zero 500 ml, the range of fresh and thirst-quenching zero-sugar juices available in the Ace, Arancia mix, Multifrutti, Frutti Rossi references, ideal for hydrating and reintegrating with lightness. Alongside the two new products, which will also be present in the refreshment areas during the granfondo on 6 July, there will also be the classic Yoga Optimum juices in the Peach and Apricot flavours for the little participants of the Kids race, available in 200 ml bricks.

The Yoga experience at the Maratona Village will be enriched by initiatives designed to engage visitors and promote a healthy and active lifestyle. Inside the area, cyclists will be able to relax and discover the Yoga ranges dedicated to wellness and sport, as well as receive some free products, also available in the official refreshment areas during the Maratona. A presence consistent with the theme chosen by the organization of the Maratona delle Dolomiti for the 2025 edition, “Lüm – Light”, a symbol of energy, rebirth and awareness: like the sunlight that takes eight minutes to reach the Earth, every drop of Yoga products represents a small gesture of care that accompanies the effort of the athletes and illuminates the most intense moments of the day.

Over 45 companies will animate the Maratona Village, a meeting point for thousands of cycling enthusiasts from all over Europe. Among technical stands, relaxation areas and spaces dedicated to taste, Yoga is included with a proposal designed to offer participants an opportunity for natural, nutritious and tasty refreshment, in line with the needs of a public that practices sports and is increasingly attentive to their health and well-being.