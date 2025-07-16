EU Commission: Single Fund and cuts to agricultural aid of up to 75%

A single fund that will consolidate European policies, including CAP resources. This is among the new budget proposals that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present to the Commission. The new rules include stricter thresholds for access to direct aid: from €20,000 and above, progressive cuts will be triggered—25%, -50%, and up to 75% for large beneficiaries—with a maximum cap of €100,000 per company.

“For the first time since 1962, Europe would no longer have a budget clearly earmarked for supporting food production and food security,” commented Mirco Carloni, a member of the League party and president of the Agriculture Committee of the Chamber of Deputies.



The new proposal, Carloni adds, envisages the creation of the National and Regional Partnership Fund (NRPF), a single fund that brings together CAP funds, the Social Fund, and the Cohesion Funds, with the promise of a leaner, more flexible CAP that is closer to the needs of local communities. A single fund that would combine income support and rural development measures, overcoming the historic dichotomy between the EAGF and the EAFRD.



"The proposal," continues the president of the Chamber of Deputies' Agriculture Committee, "would effectively undermine the 'exceptional' nature of the agricultural sector, which has ensured Italy and Europe have not suffered food crises, by opening the door to imports of foods that do not meet our environmental, social, and health standards. This is yet another attempt to destroy the work of Italian farmers who produce excellent food recognized worldwide."

" Ursula von der Leyen 's Europe is a Europe of foreign products lacking food safety guarantees, which signs agreements without reciprocity and imposes regulations unrelated to agricultural reality. Italian farmers," Carloni concludes, "have the right to be respected, to have their hard work respected, because every day they ensure food safety, protect the environment and are the guardians of the land."