Pernod Ricard India sells Imperial Blue division

Pernod Ricard announced that its subsidiary Pernod Ricard India Private Limited (Pernod Ricard India) has signed a definitive agreement for the sale of its Imperial Blue division to Tilaknagar Industries Ltd., a leading player in the Indian spirits market. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.This sale, the official statement emphasizes, "strengthens Pernod Ricard India's portfolio,...