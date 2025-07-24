It does not receive public funding
Pernod Ricard India sells Imperial Blue division

Closing in the coming months to capitalize on premiumization trends and ensure sustained growth

Pernod Ricard announced that its subsidiary Pernod Ricard India Private Limited (Pernod Ricard India) has signed a definitive agreement for the sale of its Imperial Blue division to Tilaknagar Industries Ltd., a leading player in the Indian spirits market. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.This sale, the official statement emphasizes, "strengthens Pernod Ricard India's portfolio,...

