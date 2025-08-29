Vegetables are becoming more sustainable thanks to a digital app.

AgriDataKpi is a new digital platform designed to support agricultural research, consulting, and production in analyzing key sustainability indicators for plant crops. The release of the tool marks the conclusion of the AgriDataKpi project, promoted by the innovative SME Image Line in partnership with Sysman Progetti & Servizi. The project was developed as part of the Spoke 6 cascade call from the National Agritech Center, an initiative aimed at supporting the activities of Task 6.1.2, coordinated by Professor Paola Battilani , professor of the Faculty of Agricultural, Food, and Environmental Sciences at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore – Piacenza and Cremona campuses, and Professor Daniele Trinchero of the Department of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Polytechnic University of Turin.

As AgriDataKpi coordinators Cristiano Spadoni of Image Line and Vito Buono of Sysman explain, a wealth of data can be collected and processed, monitoring the entire evolution of the field. The project staff has estimated that the application of digital systems can lead to productivity increases of 21% and water management efficiency of around 25%. In the specific case of processing tomatoes, Spadoni and Buono explain, "the platform offers the possibility of integrating data from satellite imagery, weather stations, soil sensors, and operator recordings, and of processing specific indicators of phenological stage (e.g., Bbch stage), vegetative development (e.g., Lai), water status (e.g., Cwsi), and phytosanitary risk (e.g., probability of fungal infections), useful for remote crop monitoring, assessing the sustainability of the practices adopted, and supporting decision-making." Five other crops were also monitored during the testing phase.

The project stems from a close collaboration between agri-tech companies and universities: in addition to the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and the Polytechnic University of Turin, Spoke brings together experts from the Universities of Foggia, Genoa, Turin (coordinator of Spoke 6), and the Polytechnic University of Marche (Ancona). This shared knowledge allows for the analysis of various cropping systems, from horticultural to extensive, on a single platform.

Created with the goal of combining productivity and sustainability in cropping system management, the AgriDataKpi platform integrates heterogeneous data sources, agronomic models, graphical tools, and algorithms for calculating key technical and environmental KPIs. On the one hand, it represents an advanced working environment for Spoke 6 research activities; on the other, through a smart version, it provides agricultural businesses and their support staff with operational tools to improve resource efficiency, adapt to the challenges of climate change, and reduce the environmental impact of production.