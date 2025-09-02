Cheese: Italy is the leading non-EU exporter

Italy has also become the European leader in exports to non-EU countries in terms of volume. This is what emerges from data released by the European Commission regarding dairy exports to non-EU countries in the first half of 2025.

During this period, Italy exported 97,663 tons, worth €968.2 million, more than three times the European average. Previously, Germany held the lead in volume, while Italy already held the lead in value. Compared to last year, Italian exports grew by 5%.

With the exception of the USA, where exports are slowing due to tariffs, in the rest of Europe and the world, the numbers are growing everywhere, in many cases in double digits: United Kingdom (+5.7%), Norway (+9.3%), Canada (+18.9%), South Korea (+40.8%), Saudi Arabia (+28.4%), Australia (+4.3%).

“These dairy export figures are a historic milestone and acknowledge the extraordinary work of our farmers, dairies, and the entire supply chain, who, with commitment and passion, bring a legacy of quality, tradition, and innovation to the world,” commented Francesco Lollobrigida , Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Forestry.

"Italian cheeses represent not only a gastronomic excellence, but also an element of identity of our culture and our territory that is increasingly appreciated abroad. As the Meloni Government," concludes Lollobrigida , "we will continue to support and promote this strategic sector, so that it can grow further and consolidate Italy's role as a leader in the European agri-food sector."