Auricchio and Granterre reach agreement for the Iberian market

Gennaro Auricchio and the GranTerre Group, through its subsidiary Caseifici Granterre, have signed an agreement that provides for the Modena-based group to acquire a 40% stake in the Spanish company Hispano Italiana de Charcuteria, with Auricchio holding a 60% stake. Costantino Petroccia , formerly head of sales for the GranTerre Group in the Iberian market, has been appointed to lead Hispano, a renowned importer and distributor of premium Italian food products in Spain. The financial terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

The alliance aims to consolidate and develop the local distribution of the two groups' great traditional Italian products: strengthening the presence on the Spanish market of Auricchio cheeses and GranTerre cured meats and aged cheeses, starting with Parmareggio Parmigiano Reggiano.

"We see significant long-term development opportunities," said Alberto Auricchio , CEO of the Auricchio Group. "I believe that together we will be able to best respond to a market like the Spanish one, which sees companies like ours as a concrete offering of unique and distinctive products. This operation will be stimulating for all of us: we will be able to meet the ever-increasing demands of an ever-evolving market."

For his part, Maurizio Moscatelli , CEO of the GranTerre Group, declared: "The Spanish partnership with Auricchio, a historic family brand synonymous with values and quality for generations, represents a significant step for our Group's development in the Iberian market, which is showing growing interest in excellent Italian agri-food products."

Costantino Petroccia , General Manager of Hispano Italiana de Charcuteria, said: "I begin this new journey with gratitude to the Auricchio family and the GranTerre group, and with great enthusiasm for the history and values this company represents. In an increasingly crowded, competitive, and complex market, where businesses with historic roots and consolidated positions coexist, I firmly believe that our strength lies in our ability to combine tradition and innovation, passion and vision. I want to focus on the heart of our company: our people. Strengthen the sales and marketing team, build solid relationships, better listen to the market, and be protagonists of a new phase of shared growth."