Peaches and nectarines: EU production estimated to decline (-7%) in 2025

According to ISMEA, European peach, nectarine, and percoca supply in 2025 is expected to reach approximately 3.2 million tonnes, down from both 2024 (-7%) and 2023 (-5%), according to Europech estimates. In particular, Spain, Europe's leading producer, is impacted by a 5% reduction, dropping to approximately 1.4 million tonnes. In Greece, the EU's third-largest producer, the cold spell during the flowering period also caused significant damage to peaches, nectarines, and percocas, reducing production to approximately 600,000 tonnes, down from the healthy levels of 2024, with reductions of 19% for peaches and nectarines and 26% for percocas. In France, the flowering period was affected by frequent rainfall, and as a result, production is estimated at approximately 236,000 tonnes, below the production potential.

In Italy, production is estimated at approximately 930,000 tons, or approximately 0.5% more than in 2024. In the South, production is expected to increase slightly compared to last year, while in Central and Northern Italy, a slight decline is expected. The weather has been favorable for fruit growth, resulting in larger fruit sizes compared to 2024. In terms of species, peach supply is up compared to the previous year, nectarine supply is stable, while peach supply is down 15%. The harvest calendar is in line with the usual schedule. Even in areas where harvesting began later than usual—for example, in Romagna—the favorable weather patterns in June and July have allowed the delay to be made up.

The first part of the 2025 peach and nectarine marketing campaign was characterized by rising producer prices both compared to 2024 and compared to the average prices of the last three years (2022-2024). Product quality is good both in terms of size, which is above average this year, and in terms of sugar content and flavor. The first phase of the 2025 campaign is characterized by domestic supply in balance with demand. Also considering the decline in Spanish supply, a fluid market situation has been created, with demand constantly absorbing the available product, without creating inventory. In this context, trade is occurring quickly and at higher prices than last year and almost always higher than 2023, which was characterized by limited supply and high producer prices. Furthermore, the shortage of Spanish products leaves significant room for manoeuvre on European markets, which Italian operators are happy to cover, given that prices are also high on European markets.

For 2025, incoming product flows into our country are estimated at approximately 100,000 tons, in line with those of 2023 and 2024. Exports to European markets are proceeding rapidly and at higher prices than in recent years; therefore, the trade balance is expected to be largely positive, both in terms of quantity and value. Final data for 2024 also indicate a recovery in Italy's peach and nectarine trade and an improvement in the trade balance, which recorded a surplus of €13.4 million. Exports amounted to approximately 118,000 tons (up 37% compared to 2023), of which 69% were nectarines, 27% peaches, and 4% flat peaches and nectarines. Revenues, on the other hand, reached nearly €161 million, a 26% increase compared to the previous year.

In 2025, purchases from January to mid-July were impacted by the delayed ripening of early produce. As a result, retail sales of packaged peaches, nectarines, and percocas at Modern Distribution stores decreased by 9% year-over-year in terms of quantity. However, household spending increased by 4%, due to the increase in average retail prices.

Outlook: For the remainder of the 2025 crop year, domestic and foreign demand are expected to remain strong, and trade is expected to proceed fluidly, based on high producer prices. Furthermore, the shortage of Spanish and Greek products leaves Italy with many outlets on traditional European markets.

The full text of the ISMEA report is attached to this EFA News .