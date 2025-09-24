International Terroir Congress: Puglia will host the 18th edition in 2028

On Tuesday, September 16, the assembly of the International Association of Terroir Experts (SITE) unanimously approved Puglia's candidacy as host region of the 18th International Terroir Congress, to be held in the summer of 2028. After prestigious destinations such as Dijon, Reims, Zaragoza, Adelaide, Bordeaux, Mendoza, and Angers in the Loire Valley in 2026, the biennial Congress will visit Bari and several other iconic locations for Apulian viticulture. The last Italian edition of the International Terroir Congress was held in Veneto twelve years ago: this will be the first time the congress will be held in Southern Italy, confirming Puglia as a region of excellence in viticulture research and innovation. The International Terroir Congress addresses key issues such as the influence of terroir on wine, the interaction between soil, climate, grape varieties, viticultural and oenological practices, landscape, and the effects of climate change, with particular attention to mitigation and adaptation strategies.

"We welcome this opportunity with great enthusiasm," says Donato Pentassuglia , Regional Councilor for Agriculture, "which represents an extraordinary showcase for Puglia and the entire Southern Italy. We are proud to host a scientific event of such international importance, which enhances our winemaking heritage and supports sustainability and innovation strategies in the agricultural sector. Collaboration between institutions, research centers, and operators will be crucial to ensuring the success of this important event."

The Regional Department of Agriculture is ready to coordinate an organizing committee that will involve the CNR (National Research Council), CREA (Creative Research Center), universities, research centers, and industry associations. The Congress will last 4-5 days, including technical visits and the participation of 300-400 researchers from around the world, thus representing a further step in the international promotion and valorization of Apulian agri-food products.

The event represents an important recognition of the commitment of Apulian scientific institutions to the recovery and valorization of the region's indigenous grape varieties, as well as the viticultural zoning studies, first conducted in countries such as Serbia and Montenegro and currently underway in the Itria Valley. Regional projects such as ReGeViP (Recovery of Apulian Viticultural Germplasm), co-financed by the Rural Development Program, and Ri.Vi.Vi Valle d'Itria ("Vinegrowing Zoning and Development of Tools for Sustainability, Valorization of Territorial Resources, and Mitigation of the Effects of Climate Change"), funded by Regional Law 29 December 2022, no. 32 art. 45, have been the driving force behind achieving this ambitious goal.