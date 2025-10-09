Russian hackers Qilin claim responsibility for Asahi cyberattack

Meanwhile, the brewery resumes marketing its beers

Following the "devastating" hacker attack on Japanese brewery Asahi (see EFA News ), the company announced it has resumed production at all six of its Japanese plants, including partial shipments of Asahi Super Dry. Starting October 15, the statement adds, partial shipments of products such as Asahi Draft Beer and Asahi Dry Zero will also resume, as part of ongoing recovery efforts.

Asahi Soft Drinks, the Tokyo statement continues, has partially resumed production at six of its seven domestic plants starting October 8; all seven will partially resume production starting October 9. Asahi Group Foods has also partially resumed production at all seven of its domestic plants starting October 8.

The investigation, the Japanese brewery writes, "has confirmed that data suspected of being subject to unauthorized transfer following the recent attack has been identified on the Internet. We are conducting investigations to determine the nature and extent of the information that may have been subject to unauthorized transfer. If the investigation confirms the impact of the unauthorized data transfer, we will promptly provide relevant notifications."

"This incident has impacted our technology assets in Japan," Asahi wrote. "Although the investigation is ongoing, there are no indications that other data and systems have been affected."

Meanwhile, press reports have indicated that the Russian hacker group Qilin has claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, declaring that it stole approximately 27 gigabytes of data from Japan's largest beer producer.

The hacker group reportedly posted 29 images on its website that it claims are internal Asahi Group Holdings documents. However, the authenticity of these files has not yet been confirmed.





