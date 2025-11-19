Animal proteins/3. "Brussels Confirms Mediterranean Diet"

Yesterday's conference in Brussels on the revitalization of livestock production (see EFA News) provides "further confirmation of the Mediterranean Diet." This was stated, according to ANSA, by Giuseppe Pulina , president of "Carni Sostenibili" ("Sustainable Meats", an Italian non-profit association representing all meat processing and transformation chains with the aim of promoting sustainable production and informed consumption of meat and cured meats), commenting on the scientific research on the Nutrition Table, an innovative framework designed to help people make informed food choices, presented by Professor Frederic Leroy during the conference.

"This approach doesn't go beyond the Mediterranean Diet at all," the professor comments, "but places it within a broader system of adequate nutrition based on verifiable scientific parameters such as nutritional density and the level of food processing."

"From this perspective," Pulina concludes, "the Mediterranean Diet is one of the best examples of balance between nutrients and food processes, but its strength becomes even more evident when it is read as a local expression of a universal principle: adequate nourishment, not just healthily."

3 - end