ABC Company: €9.7 million for Genoese focaccia
Agreement for the acquisition of Drago Forneria Genovese
ABC Company Spa, a consulting company and permanent capital vehicle listed on the professional segment of Euronext Growth Milan, has signed a binding agreement to acquire a majority stake in Drago Forneria Genovese Srl, a company specializing in the production and marketing of high-quality Genoese focaccia and artisanal baked goods.Drago Forneria is a Genoa-based bakery company specializing in the...
EFA News - European Food Agency
