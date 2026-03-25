Tuttofood. Fitto: "A showcase of European and Italian excellence"

"European agri-food exports continue to prove solid and resilient.

Despite a complex global context, the sector confirms its central role, contributing significantly to the Union's economic growth and its international presence. This result is the fruit of the work of our companies. This was stated by European Commission Vice President Raffaele Fitto in a video message shown at the conference "The European agri-food sector in a changing geopolitical context: competitiveness and opportunities" hosted by the European Parliament.

The event in question is promoted by Tuttofood, a trade fair that, according to Fitto , represents a "showcase of European and Italian excellence, but above all a concrete tool for opening up to the world." According to the EU Vice President, European companies, and even more so Italian ones, "are highly competitive and recognized globally for quality, food safety, innovation capacity, and strong territorial identity." In light of this, Fitto concluded, "it is essential that Europe continues to support the sector with a clear vision and appropriate tools."



